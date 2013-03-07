Pregnant Fearne Cotton works the faux fur trend

Fearne Cotton topped off her latest maternity look by working the faux fur fashion trend in a fluffy cossack hat

When the cold snap hits a faux fur frenzy fast follows among the A-list, and Fearne Cotton is the latest star to luxe up her off-duty look with a little faux fur.

FEARNE COTTON'S BEST MATERNITY FASHION

Heading to the Radio 1 studios, the pregnant DJ cosied up in an oversized cable knit jumper, patent Chelsea boots and added a cute, winter-perfect finish with a cream faux fur cossack hat.

Check out our gallery for more lessons from the stars on how to work the faux fur fashion trend.

WATCH FEARNE COTTON AT THE CELEBRITY JUICE LAUNCH