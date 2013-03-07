Pregnant Fearne Cotton works Mulberry into her winter wardrobe

Fearne Cotton styles up her winter pregnancy wardrobe with Mulberry’s silver croc print Bayswater bag

Fearne Cotton’s Mulberry collection is the envy of many a fashionista but the pregnant celeb has proved it’s a trendy trick to styling up her winter wardrobe. Her latest favourite? A silver croc print Bayswater bag.

While it completed a red jumper dress look on Friday, Fearne toted the metallic beauty with tie-dye trews yesterday and a chill-beating poncho this morning.

Now that’s some serious arm candy!

