Pregnant Fearne Cotton works Mulberry into her winter wardrobe
by: Nathalie Gough
7 Mar 2013

Fearne Cotton styles up her winter pregnancy wardrobe with Mulberry’s silver croc print Bayswater bag

Fearne Cotton’s Mulberry collection is the envy of many a fashionista but the pregnant celeb has proved it’s a trendy trick to styling up her winter wardrobe. Her latest favourite? A silver croc print Bayswater bag.

While it completed a red jumper dress look on Friday, Fearne toted the metallic beauty with tie-dye trews yesterday and a chill-beating poncho this morning.

Now that’s some serious arm candy!

