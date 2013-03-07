Pregnant Fearne Cotton works Mulberry into her winter wardrobe

Fearne Cotton’s Mulberry collection is the envy of many a fashionista but the pregnant celeb has proved it’s a trendy trick to styling up her winter wardrobe. Her latest favourite? A silver croc print Bayswater bag.
WATCH FEARNE'S BEST STYLE MOMENTS
While it completed a red jumper dress look on Friday, Fearne toted the metallic beauty with tie-dye trews yesterday and a chill-beating poncho this morning.
SEE MORE CELEB PREGNANCY STYLE
Now that’s some serious arm candy!
What is your dream bag? Tell us on Twitter!