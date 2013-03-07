Pregnant Fearne Cotton works military vibe

Fearne Cotton disguises her baby bump with an army-style pregnancy look

Her baby bump is growing by the day but Fearne Cotton is still working her pregnancy style, spotted most recently sporting a military vibe in a camouflage jacket layered with a military shirt.

With her favourite Mulberry Bayswater still in tow, Fearne topped a comfy cotton jumpsuit with a khaki green shirt and boyfriend-style army jacket complete with a skull badge on the pocket.

