Pregnant Fearne Cotton works clashing prints

While it might not be a look that everyone could pull off, there’s no doubting that Fearne Cotton’s eclectic mix of prints in her latest pregnancy style diary installment is oh-so cool.

WATCH: FEARNE COTTON'S BEST RED CARPET MOMENTS

SEE MORE FEARNE COTTON STYLE HIGHS

Teaming her favourite camouflage jacket with a digi print T-shirt and peace sign leggings, Fearne finishes the look of with neon Nike trainers.

Wow!

Download the InStyle App and follow us on Twitter to keep up with all the latest news, pictures and videos!