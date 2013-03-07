Pregnant Fearne Cotton works another chic winter coat

It would seem that nothing can get between Fearne Cotton and her sizzling pregnancy style, with the radio DJ wrapping up her burgeoning bump and battling the rain in a warm winter coat.

Working yet another pair of fab printed jeans, Fearne teamed the leopard print lovelies with toe-capped boots and a khaki shirt before topping the look off with a military-inspired, tailored coat.

Round-rimmed sunglasses and a Mulberry Bayswater bag were the perfect all-weather finishing touches.

