Pregnant Fearne Cotton works all-black ensemble

While Fearne Cotton has been demonstrating a love of prints in a pregnancy style wardrobe of late, the Radio 1 DJ was spotted opting for a more demure look in an all-black ensemble.
Wrapping up warm in her favourite black winter coat complete with fluffy trim, Fearne styled her baby bump underneath a black jumper dress and teamed it with thick black tights, sky-high boots and a chic plaited-handle tote.
A pair of Ray-Bans, a Fearne essential, completed the wintry look.