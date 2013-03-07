Pregnant Fearne Cotton works all-black ensemble

Fearne Cotton kept her baby bump warm in an all-black wintry outfit

While Fearne Cotton has been demonstrating a love of prints in a pregnancy style wardrobe of late, the Radio 1 DJ was spotted opting for a more demure look in an all-black ensemble.

Wrapping up warm in her favourite black winter coat complete with fluffy trim, Fearne styled her baby bump underneath a black jumper dress and teamed it with thick black tights, sky-high boots and a chic plaited-handle tote.

A pair of Ray-Bans, a Fearne essential, completed the wintry look.

