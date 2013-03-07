Pregnant Fearne Cotton styles her bump party-perfect

Fearne Cotton nailed maternity chic in an LBD at a Celebrity Juice signing in London…

Joining her co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Leigh Francis, aka Keith Lemon, Fearne Cotton hit HMV on Oxford Street yesterday to launch the latest Celebrity Juice DVD in time for Christmas.

The celerity mum-to-be continued to prove her maternity style prowess, stepping out in a glitzy LBD with flattering asymmetric hem. To elongate her pins she added a pair of black ankle boots featuring wooden platforms.

The Radio 1 DJ was also picture-perfect it in the beauty stakes, sporting her signature feline flicks, a pretty pink pout and bouncy blowdried locks.

Looking good, Fearne.

