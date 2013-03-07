Pregnant Fearne Cotton shows off her knit collection

Pregnant Fearne Cotton has been getting in the festive spirit styling up her maternity look with a cool collection of knits

Though her due date is fast approaching, Fearne Cotton isn't slowing down and has been showing off plenty of stylish layered looks on her way to the Radio 1 studios.

Keeping her bump toasty, Fearne has been working a variety of cute knits. Yesterday she paired a pleated skirt with a vintage-look bobble knit and matching cherry-red cable-knit hat and brogues. Mulberry's Tilly bag topped things off.

Stepping out today, she donned a black maxi skirt, cosy red and blue knit and playfully clashing faux fur leopard jacket, topped off for a second time with her favourite Mulberry.

2013 is set to be a seriously starry year of new arrivals, with Kate Middleton and Lily Allen also expecting little ones. See all the most stylish expecting stars in our gallery.

