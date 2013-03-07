Pregnant Fearne Cotton reveals how she's kept busy on maternity leave

Fearne Cotton has revealed what she's been up to on her maternity leave from Radio 1…

Since going on maternity leave on Christmas Eve, Fearne Cotton has keep a low profile, and now thanks to her most recent blog post we know just how she's been keeping busy.

The celebrity mum-to-be shared snaps of her baking and sketches of her latest high street fashion collection for Very.co.uk on her official blog.

It seems her pregnancy craving is for coconut, as she showed off the chocolate coconut balls and coconut bread she's been making.

She said of her baking: "Obviously being pregnant means I'm not one of those poor people subjecting themselves to some sort of detox. Instead I'm making lots of yummy treats that are healthier options."

And while she's currently pulling out all the stops with her maternity wardrobe, she revealed that penning designs for her Spring Summer 2014 Very fashion collection has her excited about getting back into her normal style stride: "I'm about to embark on designing and sketching my spring summer 2014 collection which is frightening but really exciting as I’ll be back in normal clothes by then. I’m looking forward to some bright fun ideas hopefully springing to mind…"

Signing off with the words: "Wrap up if you're out in the snow and enjoy the rest of your January!" it seems by the time Fearne's next blog rolls out she may have baby in tow.

