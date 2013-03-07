Pregnant Fearne Cotton reveals how she gets party-ready

Radio 1 presenter Fearne Cotton may be pregnant, but her schedule isn't letting up, and she revealed her top tips for getting in the party zone.

Talking about her pre-night out routine she shared: "I love getting ready to go to parties so I have a nice bath first and prep my skin with some nice moisturiser."

And when she's strapped for time, Fearne's quick fix to take her from day-to-night is: "A lip colour change. If I’m in the office or at radio and I have to go out afterwards, I’d always try a brighter lip, perhaps a plummy colour or bright red or bright pink and really vamp it up in that way. That’s an instant way, to look more glamorous."

It's clear a burgeoning bump won't get in the way of Ms Cotton's beauty routine.