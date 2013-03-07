Pregnant Fearne Cotton ‘loves’ Sienna Miller’s maternity style

Mixing prints, working winter coats and toting countless Mulberry bags, we’ve been loving Fearne Cotton’s pregnancy style, but the Radio 1 DJ has revealed she’s simply stuck to her normal fashion choices as much as possible and that Sienna Miller is her pregnancy style crush for her ability to do just that.

In an interview Fearne admitted: “I don’t get why people think they have to look like a mum as soon as they get pregnant.”

Before continuing: “Maternity wear is so boring. Some places do OK stuff but mostly I’ve been wearing stuff that I would normally wear in a size bigger.”

On being asked about Sienna Miller, Fearne revealed: “I just absolutely love that woman. She didn’t change her style at all during her pregnancy so I love that.”

Fearne’s beauty regime, however, has changed somewhat during pregnancy, as the Radio 1 DJ admitted of her recent make-up habits: “I think you make more of an effort because you don’t feel naturally as great so you have to slap it on a bit more.”

