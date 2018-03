Fearne Cotton styled up her baby bump stepping out at Radio 1 in a baby-pink coat…

Fearne Cotton arrived at the Radio 1 studios for her latest show looking chic in a pastel-pink coat, could she be giving a subtle hint at her baby's sex?

SEE MORE PREGNANT CELEBS

The DJ has been on super-stylish form throughout her pregnancy, and her latest look proved that even in the latest stages she's maternity dressing sussed, as she paired the loose-fit driving coat with a bump-skmming grey shift, statement necklace and leopard heels.

SEE MORE FEARNE COTTON PICS

Mums-to-be: take note.

WATCH FEARNE ON THE RED CARPET AT LONDON FILM FESTIVAL