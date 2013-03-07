Pregnant Fearne Cotton gives us lessons in accessorising

Fearne Cotton has caught our eye with her knack for styling up her winter look…

Fearne Cotton's kept on top of her game when it has come to making the transition to maternity style, and as the cold snap hits, she'd proved herself to be seriously savvy at accessorising.

This morning the Radio 1 DJ worked boho chic in a printed empire-line Monsoon dress and camel coat and added a cool finishing flourish with a perfectly-tuned blend of extras.

She matched the hues of her dress with a striped Accessorize beanie and helped keep her proportions in check by elongating her legs with a pair of platform booties. Finally, her favourite round sunnies and metallic Mulberry Alexa bag lifted the look.

The perfect way to combat the cold weather!