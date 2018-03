Fearne Cotton continues to wow in the pregnancy fashion stakes with her latest layering look

Fearne Cotton is proving to be the ultimate pregnancy style pin-up, and today she's given us winter style inspiration with her gothic-style layering.

A colour fade knit worn over a velvet maxi skirt proved that Fearne has been paying close attention to this season's catwalk trend for playing with proportions, as seen at Celine and Mulberry.

A quilted leather-sleeve duffle coat and biker boots added a casual edge to her look.

Top marks, Fearne.

