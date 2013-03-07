Pregnant Fearne Cotton and Pixie Geldof enjoy snow days!

Pregnant Fearne Cotton and Pixie Geldof enjoy snow days!
Twitter/Fearne Cotton
by: Kate Lloyd
7 Mar 2013

Pixie Geldof, Alessandra Ambrosio and pregnant Fearne Cotton tweet pictures in the snow…

It seems everyone's been making the most of the recent snowy spell, including Alessandra Ambrosio, Pixie Geldof and pregnant Fearne Cotton.

Enjoying her maternity leave, Fearne went for a low key approach to enjoying the cold snap. The TV presenter tweeted a picture of herself keeping her bump toasty by wearing bright gloves, a chic knit and a fur hat. 

SEE MORE FEARNE COTTON PICTURES

Pixie hit London's slopes for an adrenaline-fuelled snow day. Rather than spend time tracking down a sledge, the star hit the hills of London on a baking tray. She showed off her newly purchased make-do sledge in a Twitter picture, saying "turkey tray sledge gate".

CHECK OUT MORE CELEBRITY TWITTER PICTURES 

Alessandra Ambrosio also headed out for some snowy sport. The Victoria's Secret model posed for a picture in a cute bobble hat while skiing.

Watch Fearne Cotton on the red carpet:

By Kate Lloyd

More Celebrity

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top