Pregnant Dannii Minogue lands down in London looking very stylish!

Dannii Minogue couldn't look happier - or nicer - as she strolls through Heathrow with Kris Smith

Dannii Minogue couldn't wipe the smile off her face as she arrived back in London yesterday with boyfriend Kris Smith after enjoying a long Christmas break in Australia.

The pair looked over the moon with the news Dannii is three months pregnant with her first child.

And The X Factor judge looked fantastic in a tight pair of jeans, cute black ankle boots, a stripy cowl-neck top and a smart boyfriend blazer.

Dannii told the Daily Mail she never thought she would get pregnant, saying: 'A while ago I went to the doctor for a check-up and he told me I'd got to the stage in my life where I'd have to make decisions about having children.

'I remember thinking, "Oh God, I'm now that person who is getting too old to have kids".

'I told him it wasn't an issue for me because I didn't have a man, there was no one on the horizon and there probably never would be.'

But just a few months later she met former rugby player Kris on holiday in Ibiza, and says her life has since been 'turned upside down, inside out and everything. I mean, everything is fresh and new and exciting.

'He's changed me and I just feel like the sun is shining every day. It's amazing.

'I found The One and I am exploding with happiness.'

Aww. Congratulations - we think they're adorable!

By Ruth Doherty