Pregnant Claudia Schiffer shows off her maternity style

Rex
by: Ruth Doherty
7 Mar 2013

As Claudia announces pregnancy, she's already showing off cute maternity style

Claudia Schiffer as only just announced her pregnancy, and we're already setting up maternity style watch!

The glamorous mum-to-be stepped out in London in a pretty plum dress and matching long woollen cardie over thick tights. The supermodel used accessories to brighten up the look, donning an on-trend bright printed scarf and oversized sunnies.

Claudia announced last week that she is 5-and-a-half-months pregnant, and is expecting her third child in May.

Both Claudia and her husband Matthew Vaughn are said to be over the moon, saying: 'We are delighted with the news and can't wait to add to our family.'

The new baby will join Caspar, aged six, and five-year-old Clementine.

And, in the meantime, we can't wait to see what Claudia will be wearing!

