Pregnant Claudia Schiffer shows off her maternity style

Claudia Schiffer as only just announced her pregnancy, and we're already setting up maternity style watch!

The glamorous mum-to-be stepped out in London in a pretty plum dress and matching long woollen cardie over thick tights. The supermodel used accessories to brighten up the look, donning an on-trend bright printed scarf and oversized sunnies.

Claudia announced last week that she is 5-and-a-half-months pregnant, and is expecting her third child in May.

Both Claudia and her husband Matthew Vaughn are said to be over the moon, saying: 'We are delighted with the news and can't wait to add to our family.'

The new baby will join Caspar, aged six, and five-year-old Clementine.

And, in the meantime, we can't wait to see what Claudia will be wearing!



By Ruth Doherty