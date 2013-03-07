Precious premieres to a celeb-studded audience

Geri Halliwell, Pixie Lott and Thandie Newton gather to see a private screening of BAFTA nominated Precious, Mariah Carey’s new film

If you haven’t heard of the film Precious you soon will have. The film's star, Gabourey Sidibe is up for a BAFTA and Mo’Nique won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2010 Golden Globe Awards this week. The film is set to become one of this year’s awards season’s big hits.

So much so, that Brit stars, Geri Halliwell, Pixie Lott and Thandie Newton all attended a special screening to get a sneak peek of the film before anyone else.

Precious stars Gabourey Sidibe as an overweight, illiterate Harlem teenager who’s pregnant with her second child and attending an alternative school in the hopes that her life can head in a new direction.

Mariah Carey stars as a dowdy social worker who tries to help her with this process.

The film, which opens in cinemas across the country on January 29, is up for four awards at this year’s BAFTAs and is tipped to win an Academy Award.

The awards season has only just started but we’re already more excited than ever to see who the big winners are, not only on the big-screen but on the red-carpet.

By Georgie Hindle