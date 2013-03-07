Prada pulls the celebs at LA bash

Chloe Sevingy, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jessica Alba and Zoe Saldana were among the celebs who went high fashion for Prada's glamorous LA bash

A flurry of A listers flocked to Prada ultra-fashionable party on Friday which was held at the designer's LA boutique. The celebration was apparently in aid of the label's brand new coffee table book, but in reality it turned out to be a showcase for some seriously fabulous Miu Miu and Prada outfits on the backs of a host of terribly stylish celebs.

Stealing the show was quirky fashionista Chloe Sevigny, wearing a Miu Miu A/W 09 look with very little editing between runway and red carpet. Chloe wore the dress open with grey bra top showing, just as the models did on the Milan catwalk.

Pirates of the Carribean star Zoe Saldana was just as daring, teaming a turquoise and wine-coloured ensemble with bra top, coordinating tights and ankle-strap heels.

Jessicas Biel and Alba also attended wearing a pair of to-die-for little black dresses. Crooner John Legend joined the fashionable crowd looking sharp in a suit. And actresses Emma Roberts, Rose McGowan, Ginnifer Goodwin, Christina Ricci and stylist Rachel Zoe all took the opportunity to get dolled up and join full-on fashion action.

By Pat McNulty