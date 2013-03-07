Posh steps out in London Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham is spotted leaving her hotel wearing none other than a design from her new spring/summer 2010 line

Victoria Beckham only touched down in the capital yesterday afternoon but has already sported some seriously stunning outfits.

Firstly Posh wowed in a gorgeous dip-die digital print dress she wore to a swanky dinner at La Caprice with other notable fashionistas, designers and models last night and now in this gorgeous grey dress she was spotted leaving her hotel in.

The figure-hugging dress with prominent shoulder and cross-strap detail looks fab on Mrs Beckham as do her killer heels - and they're all from her latest collection that premiered in New York last week getting rave reviews.

Another day, another dress, another winner!

By Georgie Hindle