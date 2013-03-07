Posh and Becks hit London for star-studded dinner with friends

David and Victoria Beckham were joined by Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale plus Gordon and Tana Ramsey for a celebratory dinner at the Connaught Hotel

They're our ultimate celebrity couple and on an evening out together in London last night David and Victoria Beckham certainly didn't disappoint in the style stakes. The ultra-chic couple were the star guests at an intimate dinner held for them and their close celebrity pals at Mayfair's luxurious Connaught Hotel.

SEE ALL OF VICTORIA BECKHAM'S BEST HAIRSTYLES HERE

Victoria dressed in a black dress with a zip running down the front and a sequin band around the waist walked hand in hand with hubby David, who looked sharp in a grey suit with a white shirt and black tie.

Victoria wore her hair in an intricately styled updo with gorgeous silver droplet earrings while David’s hair was as perfectly styled as ever.

SEE VICTORIA BECKHAM'S S/S 2010 DENIM COLLECTION HERE

Rock chick Gwen Stefani and her husband Gavin Rossdale, who are the Beckham’s LA neighbours also attended the celeb-packed dinner with fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, Elton John’s partner David Furnish, and Jasmine Guiness.

SEE MORE GWEN STEFANI PICS HERE

The Beckhams were joined by Gordon and Tana Ramsey who were also dressed to the nines with Gordon in a smart black suit with navy shirt while Tana dressed in a sheer black top and skinny trousers.

While on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross this week, Gordon confirmed that the Ramseys would be joining the Beckham family for Christmas lunch at David and Victoria’s home this year. (How good will that Christmas dinner be?)

By Georgie Hindle