Poppy Delevingne wows at Matthew Williamson 15th anniversary party

Fashion’s finest including Poppy Delevingne and Yasmin Le Bon hit London hotspot Nobu to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Matthew William’s eponymous fashion label with cocktails and a special screening of his film, Matthew Williamson XV.
Rocking ink blue velvet for the occasion, Matthew Williamson was all smiles standing next to Poppy, who proudly wore a peacock feather embroidered gown of his design.
Yasmin Le Bon, meanwhile, worked a thigh-skimming shift complete with a turquoise-embellished collar and topped with a ‘70s-style furry jacket.
We can’t wait to see the fashion film for ourselves!