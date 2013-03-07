Poppy Delevingne announces engagement

She's a regular on the front row and BFF to Alexa Chung, and following the revelation of Poppy Delevingne's engagement on Twitter, it's clear there's nothing in this lady's life that doesn't go down on exquisitely stylish form.

Poppy revealed the news of Twitter, sharing a snap of the bespoke jewellery box by Anya Hindmarch, which long-term boyfriend, James Cook, had used to pop the question. Lined with photos of the pair and printed on the inner with the words "Will you marry me?", it's no wonder she captioned the snap with the words: “Errr YES… #happiestdayofmylife”.

Though it seems there's one party who may be left a little heartbroken by the news; Alexa tweeted her friend saying: "My wife @DelevingnePoppy is getting married! Things are about to get tricky between us #divorcepapers. Congratulations buddy xxxxxxx"

Now we can't wait to see the dress and Alexa's maid of honour get-up, for that matter.

By Hayley Spencer

