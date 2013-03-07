Pixie Lott turns fashion designer for Lipsy

The number one selling artist will create two clothing lines for the glam high street retailer

Not content with being an award-wining, chart-topping artist, our January covergirl Pixie Lott, is now about to embark on a collaboration with Lipsy London.

The Mamma Do singer will design two distinct ranges of summer clothing, entitled Pixie Festival and Pixie Party.

Pixie Festival combines soft vintage-style cotton dresses, bleached denim and fringed waistcoats with slouchy print vests and draped jersey maxidresses, while Pixie Party is all in the detailing with oversized animal prints, embellished cotton dresses and sexy studded dresses.

Speaking about the new fashion venture Pixie said: ‘I have always been a big fan of Lipsy and regularly shop in their stores.

‘I love what Lipsy stands for and I am very excited at the thought of working with such a talented and creative team. It’s going to be great fun’.

We’re sure it will be!

No doubt Lipsy lover Alexandra Burke will among those who snap up Pixie’s designs when they arrive just in time for summer.

By Georgie Hindle