Pippa Middleton works the monochrome trend!

Pippa Middleton works the monochrome trend!
Rex
by: Nathalie Gough
7 Mar 2013

Pippa Middleton wears Alice by Temperley in London…

It looks like sisters Pippa and Kate Middleton have been swapping style tips, as Pippa was spotted in London in a dress from one of her sister’s favourite designers, Alice by Temperley.

WATCH PIPPA AT HER BOOK LAUNCH

 

Layering up with a white blazer, Pippa completed her black and white look with a pair of hoop earrings by Johanna Simmonds and a Night Fever by Tabitha clutch.

GET INSTYLE’S NEW APP! 

Stepping out a day earlier in a Markus Lupfer bodycon dress, Pippa is developing a fondness for the German designer, choosing to wear a similar dress at the launch of her new book Celebrate. 

Which of Pippa’s looks gets your vote? Tell us on Facebook!

 

More Celebrity

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top