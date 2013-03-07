Pippa Middleton works four outfits at her Celebrate book signing!

Pippa Middleton changed into four outfits in one day at a signing for her new book.

Pippa Middleton celebrated the launch of her new party-planning book with an event at a London bookstore, during which she showed off four fabulous designer outfits!

Posing for pics with her new book, Celebrate: A Year of British Festivities for Families and Friends, Pippa made a quickchange from a tweed Stella McCartney dress into a draped burgundy number by one of her sister Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion designers, Roksanda Ilincic.

But that wasn’t all for Pippa, who then chose a glitter panelled dress by Markus Lupfer to chatwith children making Halloween decorations, and finally an abstract wool dress by Paper London.

And the book signing was an opportunity for a Middleton family day out, with parents Carole and Michael and brother James all out to support Pippa, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were not at the event.