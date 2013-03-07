Pippa Middleton works a winter coat

Zipping from book signings to launch parties in aid of her new book, Celebrate, Pippa Middleton has been making her wardrobe work hard and in her latest look the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister styled up a Fay winter coat.

WATCH: INSTYLE RULES - THE COAT

Spotted outside the Waterstones bookstore in the City Of London, Ms Middleton championed one of her favourite fashion labels, Fay, choosing a navy winter coat and teaming it with a pair of Aquatalia Orion suede boots and a Modalu bag.

DOWNLOAD THE INSTYLE APP!

There’s no doubting Pippa means business!

SHOP: WINTER COATS