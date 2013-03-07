Pippa Middleton works a maxi dress!

by: Sarah Smith
7 Mar 2013

Kate Middleton’s stylish sister Pippa Middleton was pretty in pink wearing a blush coloured maxi dress in Chelsea

Pippa Middleton’s style has been the cause of much attention since she acted as chief bridesmaid at the Royal Wedding back in April, and wearing another winning outfit for a spot of shopping in Chelsea, her stylish streak seems endless.

Strolling down West London’s Kings Road, the brunette beauty modeled a longer length than is usual of her daytime attire in a blush coloured maxi dress. A cropped white mac topped the look while white peep-toe wedges added height to the floor-grazing length.

And with her trusty Ri2k Portobello handbag and a pair of RayBan shades, Pippa could do no wrong.

