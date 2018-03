Having launched her party tips book, Celebrate, in the UK and US, Pippa Middleton's next literary move will see her head to Europe.

The tome has been translated into Italian, French and Dutch, and to promote it, Kate Middleton's little sister will be heading to Holland next week. She will attend several book signings before hitting an evening event as the guest of honour. No doubt she'll have the perfect party dress up her sleeve for the occasion!

