Trying her hand at yet another autumn winter trend, Pippa Middleton styled a tartan scarf into her workwear look

Tartan was a big trend on the AW11 catwalks and Pippa Middleton demonstrated how to work into your everyday look perfectly by accessorising with a tartan scarf.

MORE PIPPS PICS

Picking out one of the tartan scarf's key hues, Pippa opted for Tania’s Cleopatra dress in Blackberry and added a black blazer and knee-high boots to complete the look. And the finishing touch? One of Pip's many Modalu bags.