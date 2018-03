Pippa Middleton gets front row seats to see Novak Djokovic win ATP World Tour at London’s O2 Arena

It’s no secret that Pippa Middleton is an avid tennis fan and the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister and brother, James Middleton, got front row seats to see Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer at the ATP World Tour Tennis Finals held at the O2 Arena in London.

Sitting courtside and taking in all the action, Pippa teamed a leopard print top with an aubergine leather jacket for the nail-biting event.

