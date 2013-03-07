Pippa Middleton’s summer style

From what to wear to Wimbledon to wedding dress attire and midsummer evening ensembles, Pippa Middleton has got her summer style sorted

There’s no denying that Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa, has got her summer style sorted. In a selection of stunning summer dresses Pippa has taken countryside weddings, Wimbledon appearances and evenings out in her stride and in style.

PIPPA MIDDELTON STYLE

Spotted out and about in London yesterday, the brunette beauty demonstrated her oh-so simple yet super chic style to perfection. Teaming a monochrome dress with a peplum skirt with black flats and gold hoops, Pip was able to run errands by day while a quick change of shoes could have easily taken her into the night.

And with high street shops Zara, Hobbs and French Connection being some of Pip’s favourites, this is definitely a style you can try for yourself.