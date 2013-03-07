Pippa Middleton’s found the perfect winter coat

With a November nip in the air, it’s time to pick the perfect winter coat. Pippa’s found hers…

With parkas, pea coats and shearling jackets all on the coat menu this winter, it’s hard to find the perfect winter coat, but Pippa Middleton has found hers in Sara Berman’s Harris Tweed Yvette Jacket.

A deep blue tone with a contrasting black lapel and pockets, Pip’s coat gives classic tailoring a modern spin and looks to-die-for over an all black ensemble.

Spotted wearing the same coat with black trousers last week, Pippa swapped her trews for a mini, completing the look with black tights and zip-up ankle boots.