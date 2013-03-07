Pippa Middleton reveals her recipe secrets

It's always been clear from Pippa Middleton's busy social schedule that she knows a thing or two about party planning, but the breadth of exciting recipes in her newly-released book, Celebrate, prove that she's also something of a culinary queen.
The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister shares her favourite recipes in the entertaining guide, and has since revealed that her love of cooking stems from working as a kitchen assistant at her local pub and a cooking course she took in her gap year.
WATCH PIPPA AT HER BOOK LAUNCH
She says she picked up a flavour dinner party favourites like pigeon-breast salad and venison stew while working at the pub, and that her cooking classes at The Grange in Somerset turned her into a "real enthusiast" of cooking.
SEE KATE MIDDLETON'S BEST EVER LOOKS
Boasting recipes including twice-baked cheese soufflé and Nutella madeleines, Pippa insists that her book is a guide to "simple and comforting" entertainment, not the "most extravagant", and judging by its reception so far, it's sure to be a sell-out.