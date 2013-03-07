Pippa Middleton reveals her recipe secrets

After publishing her first book Celebrate, Pippa Middleton has revealed how she first got into cooking…

It's always been clear from Pippa Middleton's busy social schedule that she knows a thing or two about party planning, but the breadth of exciting recipes in her newly-released book, Celebrate, prove that she's also something of a culinary queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister shares her favourite recipes in the entertaining guide, and has since revealed that her love of cooking stems from working as a kitchen assistant at her local pub and a cooking course she took in her gap year.

She says she picked up a flavour dinner party favourites like pigeon-breast salad and venison stew while working at the pub, and that her cooking classes at The Grange in Somerset turned her into a "real enthusiast" of cooking.

Boasting recipes including twice-baked cheese soufflé and Nutella madeleines, Pippa insists that her book is a guide to "simple and comforting" entertainment, not the "most extravagant", and judging by its reception so far, it's sure to be a sell-out.