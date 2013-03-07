Pippa Middleton recycles her favourite festive red coat for charity appearance

With plenty of party planning experience under her belt, it’s no wonder Pippa Middleton is ready for Christmas, as she opened the Red Cross’ Christmas sale in her favourite festive red coat.

FOLLOW INSTYLE ON TWITTER

Launching the designer sale, as well as sales of her book, Celebrate, Pippa teamed the red coat which we first spotted her in earlier this month with black tights and a pair of neat black booties.

WATCH PIPPA MIDDLETON AT HER BOOK LAUNCH

And Pippa isn’t the only Middleton who loves her cosy winter outerwear, as big sis Kate Middleton has been showing off a range of warm coats on her Royal engagements this month.