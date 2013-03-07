Pippa Middleton puts her party tips into practice!

After launching her new book Celebrate, Pippa Middleton did just that in London…

Last week, Pippa Middleton launched her debut book, Celebrate, a guide to being the ultimate hostess, but last night she enjoyed playing guest at a party at Loulou's club in London.

Spotted leaving the venue, she had swapped up her usually pared-down style for a bold flash of colour, working a colour-block coat by Kate Spade New York over a LBD. Glossy locks, a studded clutch and ankle boots luxed up her effortless evening style.

We wonder what party plans Pippa has up her sleeve for the holiday season.

