Pippa Middleton parties in London!
by: Nathalie Gough
7 Mar 2013

Pippa Middleton showed off her style prowess for a dinner date…

After spending Wednesday evening on a girly night out with sister Kate, Pippa Middleton traded in the Duchess for some male company for a dinner date at the Delauney restaurant in Aldwych.

Wrapped up for the cold weather in a Marcus Lupfer burgundy and black dress topped with a neat black, cropped jacket and tights, she rounded off the outfit with a splash of colour from her matching purple bag and suede shoes. No trusty black, suede knee-highs on this occasion!

We hope she took recipe notes for her next dinner party book.

By Bernadette Cornish

