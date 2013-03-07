Pippa Middleton loves Fay winter coats

Pippa Middleton turns to luxe label Fay for her winter weather style needs

Having revealed her sartorial love of Fay winter coats last year, Pippa Middleton has returned to the label she knows and trusts to keep her warm.

WATCH PIPPA'S BOOK LAUNCH INTERVIEW

While last year the Duchess of Cambridge's sister styled up a pipe-lined rain coat, a khaki green latch-locked coat and a grey funnel-neck jacket by the Milan-based fashion brand, this year she's gone for a chic navy number.

SHOP: WINTER COATS

We're loving the selection of Fay coats available on Farfetch.com. But which style will Pip wear next?

DOWNLOAD THE INSTYLE APP!