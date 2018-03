Spotted in her third designer coat of the season, Pippa Middleton’s one-stop coat shop is Fay

Having unknowingly fought Kylie Minogue in a Fay mac style-off back in August, Pippa Middleton’s been spotted in two more coats from the Italian label’s cosy collection and she’s been styling them up a treat.

CELEB STYLE SNAP!

Swapping the monochrome check jacket of last week for an uber-chic duffle number this week, Pip’s classic pieces and smart casual pairings suit the Fay styles to perfection.

MORE PIP PICTURES

Get your own piece of Pippa's style at Farfetch.com - but watch out, they come at a price!