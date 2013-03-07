Pippa Middleton hits up the high street for latest winter look

Pippa Middleton is a pro at mixing her high street fashion pieces with high-end buys, and while in the past we've seen her rocking pieces from the stores of Zara and Reiss, French Connection is clearly her latest affordable fashion favourite.

A plum-hued FC jacket coordinated perfectly with a Cashmere by Tania dress and animal-print scarf as she headed out in London. She added a luxe finish courtesy of a pair of Aquatalia by Marvin K suede boots and a structured Loewe bag.

