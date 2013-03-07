Pippa Middleton gets in the party mood in metallics

Pippa Middleton kicked off what's sure to be a busy party season schedule last night as she joined friends at a jewellery event in London, celebrating the best offerings from brand, W&W.
Offering up a little sparkle of her own, Pippa paired a pleat detail blouse with a high-waisted bronze skirt. She accessorised with a necklace, featuring strands of contrasting beads and simple link bracelet, both from the brand. Bouncy waves and natural make-up completed the party planner's look.
This looks to be the start of a stylish festive season for Pippa!
