Pippa Middleton and Prince William visit Kate Middleton in hospital

The pregnant Duchess of Cambridge had more doting visitors at the King Edward V11 Hospital in Central London as she continued to receive treatment for Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of morning sickness.

MORE KATE MIDDLETON PICTURES AND NEWS

Mum Carole joined Kate Middleton’s siblings James and Pippa, as they dropped by to keep the mum-to-be company.

SEE MORE PIPPA MIDDLETON PICTURES

Pippa Middleton wrapped up in a Superdry coat as she flashed a smile to the photographers. Tousled waves, flat suede boots and a Gucci handbag completed her pared-down look.

SEE KATE MIDDLETON'S BEST STYLE MOMENTS

Prince William also accompanied Kate’s family as he spent a third day by Kate’s side at the private hospital.

St James’s Palace released a statement saying that Kate Middleton is continuing to "feel better" and it is thought the Duchess could be discharged today!

Watch our video below for all the latest news on Kate Middleton's pregnancy...