Pippa and Kate Middleton’s girls’ night out!

Kate Middleton and sister Pippa enjoyed a rare girls night out yesterday, as they attended a charity fundraiser, showing their support for Ormiston children’s charity.

Both sisters stepped out in knee high boots and jeans, but while Pippa topped hers off with an electric blue leather jacket, heart print scarf and the ‘Pippa’ Modalu bag, the Duchess of Cambridge wrapped up in the same brown fur trim jacket we saw her wearing in January, at a football match with Prince Harry.

Although Kate’s husband Prince William was nowhere to be seen, the couple’s Royal puppy Lupo was Kate’s date for the night instead.