PICS: Robert Pattinson on the set of Bel Ami

Wow! Twilight actor RPatz has a period drama transformation as he appears on the set of Bel Ami in Budapest...

Robert Pattinson may have won our hearts as the suave vampire in The Twilight Saga but he's set to wow us all over again in his latest cinematic oeuvre, Bel Ami.

The film, based on a book by Guy de Maupassant has an all star cast. As well as RPatz, Uma Thurman, Kristin Scott Thomas and Christina Ricci also appear in the film.

Filming is taking place in Budapest where Robert was captured dressed in period costume of three piece suit and hat.

Robert plays the part of Georges Duroy in the film, a corrupt young man who rises to power in Paris through seduction of influential and wealthy women.

By Pat McNulty