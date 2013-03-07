PICS: Kelly Brook models in Ultimo Bridal campaign

Kelly Brook is one wedding belle in Ulitmo's latest lingerie campaign

Pouting seductively for the camera, Kelly Brook stars in yet another white-hot ad campaign for Ultimo lingerie, this time showcasing their brand new Ultimo Black Bridal collection.

Kelly shows off her famous curves in a selection of lingerie from the range including balconette bra, basque, French knickers and suspender belt.

Here at InStyle we know the power of a well-fitting, supportive underwear set, as does Kelly who says: “If you get the foundation right, everything else will fall into place. I think a lot of women underestimate the importance of good lingerie for creating a gorgeous silhouette and giving you bags of confidence. I adore the full works – sexy bra, thong and suspenders.”

The Ultimo Black Bridal range has been deisgned using jacquard satin, delicate eyelash lace with each piece including a blue rose bud to signify the bride's 'something blue' on her big day.

The range launches in Debenhams and online at ultimo.co.uk and ranges from £12 to £50.

By Pat McNulty