PICS: Eva Longoria's Cannes 2010 fashion show

See Eva Longoria wow again at the Cannes Film Festival

Eva Longoria is on a seriously fabulous fashion run at the Cannes Film Festival 2010 - and we're loving every minute of it!

She kicked off the event at the Robin Hood premiere in a high-drama white gown by Emilio Pucci, before changing into a party-perfect glittering gold minidress by Elie Saab for the after party at the Hotel Majestic.

Yesterday she was spotted shopping in a skintight Hervé Leger bandage dress and royal-blue YSL heels.

Roll on to the evening premiere of French comedy Tournee, and it was glamour a go-go as Eva dazzled in a crystal-encrusted Naeem Khan gown with a striking train.

The actress hit the red carpet with Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai, who wowed in Armani Privé, and both ladies were on fire.

Four outfits in two days from Eva - and there's 10 more days to go! Phew.

By Ruth Doherty