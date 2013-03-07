PICS: Eva Longoria Twitters her birthday bash

by: Ruth Doherty
7 Mar 2013

Hubby Tony Parker throws Eva Longoria intimate 35th birthday party

Eva Longoria looked the picture of happiness as she Twittered photos from the 35th birthday party hubby Tony Parker threw for her.

A small group of friends, including Kim Kardashian and Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin, joined the Desperate Housewives star for an evening on board a luxury yacht in Miami's South Beach.

Earlier in the day, the group enjoyed a spot of shopping, and were pictured carrying around Neiman Marcus and Chanel bags, before enjoying lunch at the trendy W hotel.

Eva Twittered pics from the yacht they chartered, saying: 'Hubby did an amazing surprise bday party and had a plane fly over with a beautiful message!'

Aww. How cute?

