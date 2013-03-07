PICS: Eva Longoria Twitters her birthday bash

Eva Longoria looked the picture of happiness as she Twittered photos from the 35th birthday party hubby Tony Parker threw for her.

A small group of friends, including Kim Kardashian and Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin, joined the Desperate Housewives star for an evening on board a luxury yacht in Miami's South Beach.

Earlier in the day, the group enjoyed a spot of shopping, and were pictured carrying around Neiman Marcus and Chanel bags, before enjoying lunch at the trendy W hotel.

Eva Twittered pics from the yacht they chartered, saying: 'Hubby did an amazing surprise bday party and had a plane fly over with a beautiful message!'

Aww. How cute?

SEE MORE EVA LONGORIA PICS HERE

By Ruth Doherty

