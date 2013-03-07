PICS: Courteney Cox strips to her underwear for new TV show

Courteney Cox shows off fab figure in new show, Cougar Town

Courteney Cox could make twentysomethings weep as stripped off to her underwear revealing a near-perfect figure for her new show, Cougar Town.

The smouldering pictures show the actress walking into a bedroom in a black lingerie set – and prove that she’s just as gorgeous as ever.

The new comedy – from Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence - sees Courteney star as Jules, a fortysomething single mother of a 17-year-old son.

The story follows her attempts to get back into the dating scene by prowling for younger men.

And, with that killer bod on show, we're sure she won't have a problem!

Earlier this month, Courteney hinted that her former Friends co-star and close pal, Jennifer Aniston, might make a guest appearance on the show.

