PICS: Brangelina enjoy New Year family trip to Broadway

Wrapping up in the freezing temperatures, Brad and Ange plus Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh take a trip to the theatre

When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrived to watch Mary Poppins in Broadway with their four eldest children they made sure they weren’t going to be feeling the harsh New York temperatures.

SEE MORE ANGELINA JOLIE PICS HERE

Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh were wrapped up in woolly hats, padded jackets, scarves and gloves for the family outing while twins Knox and Vivienne stayed at home.

Angelina opted for a long grey coat with a thick lighter grey scarf with large sunnies while Brad went for a long black coat, his ever-growing beard and equally large sunglasses.

The Jolie-Pitts have been staying in New York while Angelina finishes shooting scenes for her new action flick Salt.

And they look as cute as ever!

By Georgie Hindle