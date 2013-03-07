PHOTOS: See Britney shooting her new video

First look: Britney Spears dons teeny bikini for new upcoming video

Britney Spears’ comeback is obviously still going strong as the popstrel was yesterday spotted shooting scenes for her next big video.

It seems the video for her single Radar has only just wrapped, but Britney has jumped straight on to the next one – filming at a poolside location in LA’s Marina Del Rey.

The princess of pop worked it in a tighter-than-tight white bikini, styled up with a cool black fedora, a choker necklace and a sizzling pair of red-hot heels.

And the star seemed to be enjoying every minute of it, strutting her stuff and laughing and joking with crew.

Go Britters!

